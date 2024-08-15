KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 490,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,270. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. KT has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

