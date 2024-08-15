Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$187.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$187.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$172.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$123.91 and a 1-year high of C$175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

