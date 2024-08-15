Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$187.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$187.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
Lassonde Industries Trading Up 3.4 %
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
