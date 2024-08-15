Lavanya Chandrashekar Acquires 6 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,443 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £146.58 ($187.16).
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.69) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.14).
DGE opened at GBX 2,460.25 ($31.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,515.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,729.74. The stock has a market cap of £54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,708.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,372.91 ($43.07).
DGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.64) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,008 ($38.41).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
