Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,231. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

