Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $9.18 target price on the stock.

Leafly Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $2.05 on Monday. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get Leafly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.