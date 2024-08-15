Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $240.26. 966,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,052. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $249.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

