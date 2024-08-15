Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $62.09 on Thursday, hitting $3,634.67. 201,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,817.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3,686.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



