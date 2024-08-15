Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. 22,781,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,826. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

