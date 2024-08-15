Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 856,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

