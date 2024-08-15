Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of IBDS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 360,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,299. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

