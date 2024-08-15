Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 691,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,454. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

