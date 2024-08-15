Leila Zhang Purchases 4,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

