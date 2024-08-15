LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of LENZ stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 61,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,102. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

