Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.20. Leslie’s shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 205,555 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $587.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

