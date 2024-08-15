Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Sells $15,687.50 in Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,025.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mark Wellings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mark Wellings sold 1,908 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $8,242.56.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
Shares of LICY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,649. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LICY
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li-Cycle
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.