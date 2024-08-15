Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Sells $15,687.50 in Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,025.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wellings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Wellings sold 1,908 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $8,242.56.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,649. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 39.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

