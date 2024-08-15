Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $21.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Shares of LBTYA opened at $18.70 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

