Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

