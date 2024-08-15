Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
