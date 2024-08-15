LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LifeSpeak from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
