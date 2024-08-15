Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $102.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 5.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

