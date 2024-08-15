LimeWire Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $54.94 million and $4.61 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,998,117.11402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20552246 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,306,397.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

