Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Up 221.1% in July

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lionheart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CUBWU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Lionheart has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.04.

About Lionheart

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

