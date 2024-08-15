Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Up 221.1% in July

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lionheart Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CUBWU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Lionheart has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.04.
About Lionheart
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lionheart
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.