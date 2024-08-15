Lista DAO Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,326,422 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.35045294 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $28,077,265.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

