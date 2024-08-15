Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $0.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,511,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,496,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00408325 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

