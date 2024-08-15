Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $0.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,511,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,496,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00408325 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
