Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAC. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,570. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

