Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.