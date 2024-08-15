LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Critical Analysis

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 228.53%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42% LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $663.90 million 0.14 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.83 LM Funding America $18.96 million 0.37 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.68

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LM Funding America beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

