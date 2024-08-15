Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$176.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$176.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$170.93 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$171.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market cap of C$52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$163.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.63.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
