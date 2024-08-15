Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.77

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$173.77 and last traded at C$173.65, with a volume of 75739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.
Get Our Latest Report on Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.
Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies
In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Insiders have sold 62,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,717 over the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
