Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aug 15th, 2024

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 425.89% and a negative return on equity of 273.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Trading Up 2.2 %

LOCL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

