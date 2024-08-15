Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 425.89% and a negative return on equity of 273.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Trading Up 2.2 %

LOCL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

