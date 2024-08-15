Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.8%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $558.91 and last traded at $558.98. Approximately 154,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,082,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.