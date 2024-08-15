London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 304,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

