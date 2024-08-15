London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.65.
About London Stock Exchange Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.