London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

