L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in July

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRLCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Price Performance

About L’Oréal

LRLCY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.