Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,495. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.36.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

