LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $355.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.53), with a volume of 18808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.47).

LSL Property Services Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £368.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4,437.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.