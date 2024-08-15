Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITEGet Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 160,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

