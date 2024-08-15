Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

