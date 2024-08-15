Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MTEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 15,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

