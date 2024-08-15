Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 19,916,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 59,705,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.