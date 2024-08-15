Mark Cook Acquires 3,572 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cook acquired 3,572 shares of RM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.76 ($3,785.44).

RM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RM opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. RM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.01. The firm has a market cap of £67.02 million, a P/E ratio of -138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.17.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

