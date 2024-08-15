Mark Cook Acquires 3,572 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cook acquired 3,572 shares of RM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.76 ($3,785.44).
RM Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of RM opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. RM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.01. The firm has a market cap of £67.02 million, a P/E ratio of -138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.17.
