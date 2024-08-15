Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $646.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $658.00 to $646.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.18.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $525.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.88 and a 200-day moving average of $569.50. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

