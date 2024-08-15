Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.46. The stock had a trading volume of 830,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,395. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock worth $786,543,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

