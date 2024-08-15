Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Matinas BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

