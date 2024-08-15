Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance
Matinas BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
