MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Karl W. Smith Purchases 3,244 Shares

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20.

MDA Space Trading Up 3.3 %

MDA Space stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About MDA Space

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

