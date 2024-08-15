MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $81.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,979.74. 307,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,676.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,627.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,988.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

