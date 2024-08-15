Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 58,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

