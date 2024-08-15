MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1,803.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,129 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MetLife were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 1,126,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

