Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.25.

MRU stock traded up C$2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,502. The company has a market cap of C$19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.31.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

