Michael C. Lunsford Sells 5,900 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Funko Stock Performance

Funko stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 663,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Funko by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Funko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Recommended Stories

