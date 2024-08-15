Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $105.19. 7,614,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,333,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,679,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 55,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3,471.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 638,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000,000 after purchasing an additional 620,755 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.4% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 417,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after buying an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

